RAYNE - Warbell Guidry Mosley, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and loving friend passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, at her home in Rayne.

She was born on Jan. 28, 1924, to the late Elzina and Cleophaus Guidry.

She was united in Holy Matrimony to the late James Dewey Mosley. Warbell was a life-long member of Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church.

She was affectionately known as “Butsy” and “Aunt Jeanette” to everyone who loved her.

Warbell will forever be remembered for her genuine love for family as well as a praying and God fearing woman. She was our earthly angel and will now be our heavenly angel.

Warbell always had a welcoming and warm embrace for all who came into her presence.

Her legacy of Faith in God, compassion for others and kindness toward everyone will continue to flourish in her daughter, Judy (Anatole) Leday of Rayne; two sons, Wardell Mosley and Torey Leblanc, both of Rayne; two daughters-in-law, Mary Lou Mosley of Scott and Maveola Mosley of Houston, Texas; son-in-law, Eddie Young Sr. of Rayne; two brothers-in-law, Arthur Mosley of Texas City, Texas, and Lionel Mosley Sr. of Marina, California; two sisters-in-law, Flora Bell Mosley Dunbar and Betty Mosley Thomas both, of Galveston, Texas; 24 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elzina and Cleophaus Guidy; her husband, James Dewey Mosley; three sons, Herbert Mosley, Charles Mosley and Lionel Mosley; one daughter, Ella Faye Mosley Young; seven sisters, Verlice Guidry, Agnes Perriday, Melba Jones, Gertie Mouton, Valentine Strauss, Theresa Senegal and Gloria Milson; two brothers, Joseph Guidry and Wallace Guidry.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, 600 W. Jefferson Davis St., Rayne. Father Richard Wagner, SSJ, pastor, will officiate.

Interment will be in Our Mother of Mercy Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will include Torey Leblanc, Michael Price Jr., Falius Lewis Sr., Lionel Mosley Jr., John David Mosley, Christopher Mosley, Eddie Young Jr., Alondrea Young, Martin Bias and Anatole Leday Sr.

Honorary pallbearers will be Wardell Mosley, Eddie Young Sr., Arthur Mosley, Lionel Mosley Sr., Jonah Leblanc, Jonathan Leday, Craig Mosley, Wallace Young, Stanley Strauss Sr., Lorenzo O’Brien, James Mosley and Kelan Norman.

The family has requested that visitation be held Saturday, Aug. 19, from 78 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Syrie Funeral Home, 1417 E. Simcoe St., Lafayette.

The family’s heartfelt thanks go out to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and staff, Heart of Hospice, Fredia Eaglin, Tina Senegal and everyone else who showed support during her journey.

Syrie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.