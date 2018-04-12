Wayland H. Vincent

Funeral services will be held at noon Sunday, April 15, at Gumpoint Court of Praise Church in Branch for Wayland Hankins Vincent, 69, who passed away surrounded by his loving family April 11, 2018, in Lafayette.

Rev. Michael James Anderson, pastor of Christ Church in Houston, Texas, will be officiating for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to the time of service at Gumpoint Court of Praise Church.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Wayland Vincent was born and raised in Crowley, and graduated from Crowley High School in 1966. He then enrolled at Louisiana State University, where obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business in 1970.

Wayland then enhanced his education by earning his Juris Doctorate at LSU Law School in 1973. He began his law practice in Crowley. Rev. Vincent was an ordained minister and pastored Calvary Apostolic Church in Rockland, Maine, from 1981-1982, and Gumpoint Court of Praise in Branch from 1982-2018.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Heather Vincent of Branch; two daughters, Lisa Vincent Pitre and husband Blaine of Baton Rouge, and Eden Bayli Bertrand of Branch; two sons, Joseph J. Vincent IV and wife Kathleen of Rayne, and Noah Day Bertrand of Branch; and six grandchildren, Emma, Joseph “Quinn” V, Micah, and Ethan Vincent, and Phillip and Annalise Pitre.

Rev. Vincent is preceded in death by his second wife, Melba Wyatt Vincent; and his parents, Joseph and Sybil Dore Vincent III.

Condolences may be made to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.