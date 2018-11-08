Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Crowley for Mr. Wesley Johnson, 78, who passed away on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Interment will be in South Crowley Cemetery.

Father Paul Onuegbe will be officiating the funeral mass.

Mr. Johnson leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Evelyn Johnson of Crowley; one sister, Beatrice Johnson Brown of Crowley; five grandchildren, Wyniki Johnson of Vicksburg, Mississippi, Wyosha Johnson and Kiriakis Brown, both of Lafayette, Wymisha Sinegal of Eunice, and Sharla Brown of Crowley; seven great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his parents, Horace Johnson Jr. and Emma Oakley Johnson; his daughter, Starla Van Johnson; three brothers, Cleveland Johnson, Horace Johnson III and Clarence Johnson; and two sisters, Lee Ella Mayfield and Shirley May Johnson.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 10, from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church.

Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 N. Ave. C., Crowley, (337) 514-5217, is in charge of arrangements.