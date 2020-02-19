Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 21, at 11 a.m. at Bethel CME Church for Wesley Taylor Spencer.

Services will be conducted by Rev. Charles Rochester.

Interment will be in West Crowley Cemetery.

Wesley Taylor Spencer, affectionately known as “Dub”, or “Mr. Dub” of Crowley, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Acadia General Hospital, in Crowley.

Wesley was born on July 17, 1929, to Arthur Lee and Olivia Brown Spencer in Crowley where, at an extremely early age, he developed a strong work ethic, working tirelessly from early morning to late evenings at Babin’s Dairy Farm, on rice farms, and Crowley rice mills.

He later qualified for and became a certified licensed plumber; ever present and readily available to all who needed him, until his retirement some three years ago.

Wesley was a lifelong member and faithful steward of Bethel CME Church in Crowley. Wesley’s spirituality was keenly evident in his kind and gentle spirit, his patient manner, his charitable acts, his joy of life, his sense of gratitude, and his compassionate and loving heart.

He leaves to mourn his passing one brother, Sherman L. Spencer of Fayetteville, Georgia; one sister, Sylvia Carrier (Louis) of Houston, Texas; three cherished goddaughters, and a host of nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 21, in the Sanctuary of Bethel CME Church beginning at 8:30 a.m. until time of service.

Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc., of Lafayette.