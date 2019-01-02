Wilda V. Broussard

Wilda V. “Nanny Mae” Broussard, 94, of Crowley, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at Heritage Manor Skilled Nursing Facility in Hammond.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucien and Edmoza Vincent; her loving husband, Elias Broussard; and siblings, Percy, Mildred and Gladys.

She leaves behind two sons, Harold Hungerford of Sulphur, and Randy Broussard and wife Sue of Maryland; two step-daughters, Phyllis Kibodeaux and Rafaela Broussard; her granddaughter, Nicole Hungerford Richard and husband Kelly of Hammond; and great-grandson, Garrett Richard.

A small private service for family and close friends will take place at Duhon Funeral Home - Crowley on Friday, Jan. 4, with Rev. Jason Vidrine officiating.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. with a Liturgy of the Word Service in the funeral home.

Interment will follow the chapel service and will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Mrs. Broussard’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home - Crowley, (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, is in charge of all of the arrangements.