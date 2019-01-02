Wilda V. Broussard

Wed, 01/02/2019 - 5:22pm
CROWLEY

Wilda V. “Nanny Mae” Broussard, 94, of Crowley, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at Heritage Manor Skilled Nursing Facility in Hammond.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucien and Edmoza Vincent; her loving husband, Elias Broussard; and siblings, Percy, Mildred and Gladys.
She leaves behind two sons, Harold Hungerford of Sulphur, and Randy Broussard and wife Sue of Maryland; two step-daughters, Phyllis Kibodeaux and Rafaela Broussard; her granddaughter, Nicole Hungerford Richard and husband Kelly of Hammond; and great-grandson, Garrett Richard.
A small private service for family and close friends will take place at Duhon Funeral Home - Crowley on Friday, Jan. 4, with Rev. Jason Vidrine officiating.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. with a Liturgy of the Word Service in the funeral home.
Interment will follow the chapel service and will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Mrs. Broussard’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.
Duhon Funeral Home - Crowley, (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, is in charge of all of the arrangements.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the AcadiaParishToday.com | Crowley Post-Signal, Rayne Acadian-Tribune, Church Point News | Acadia Parish, La. for the complete story.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2019