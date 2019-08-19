It is with heavy hearts that the family of Wilfred Joseph “Sonny” Fremin Jr. announce his passing on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Jennings American Legion Hospital.

Following Mr. Fremin’s wishes, he will be cremated and have a private memorial service at a later date.

Mr. Fremin proudly served his country during the Vietnam war as a member of the United States Navy and Air Force.

He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Susan Fremin of Iota; one daughter, Danielle Leonard and husband Travis of Bayou Pigeon; four sons, John Fremin and wife Sandy of Pierre Part, Eric Fremin and wife Lisa of Berryville, Arkansas, Logan Fremin of Iota, and Joshua Fremin of Iota; one step-daughter, Brittany Pousson of Iota; one step-son, Paul Pousson of Iota; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred Joseph “Duck” Fremin Sr. and Lilla Lee Rivet Theriot.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Iota.