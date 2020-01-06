BRANCH - Funeral services: The Memorial services will be held at Elizabeth Memorial Baptist Church cemetery in Branch, on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. for Willard Gene Leger, 80, who died on Thursday. Jan. 2, at Harbor Hospice in Houston, Texas, from complications related to dementia.

A resident of Lufkin, Texas, Mr. Leger was born on February 13, 1939, in Rayne, to Estey and Mary Leger of Branch.

The services will be followed by a reception at Fezzo’s Seafood and Steakhouse Restaurant in Scott.

Mr. Leger has graciously donated his body to Baylor University College of Medicine and will be buried in the Branch Cemetery at a later date. Donations may be sent to the building fund at First Baptist Church, Lufkin, Texas.

He is survived by his wife, Sherron Faye Leger of Lufkin, Texas; daughter, Jody Ritchie and husband Shawn Ritchie of Houston, Texas; daughter, Rhonda Foster and husband Scott Foster of Lufkin, Texas; brother, Tony Leger and wife Pat Leger of Baton Rouge; grandchildren, Jennifer Gaines, Jillian Gaines Mitchell and husband Cliff Mitchell, Braden Foster and Alexis Foster. Gene is also the proud great-grandfather of Nash Mitchell with Rosie Mitchell on the way, as well as many nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Estey and Mary Leger of Branch.

Gene was a graduate of Rayne High School and studied industrial arts at the University of Southwestern Louisiana (ULL) until joining the United States Navy in 1959. He was proud of his service in the United States Navy where he served as a Cryptology Technician. Once out of the Navy in 1963, Gene spent the next 25 years working for Texas Instruments, working in various locations during his time there, including Canada where he served as a Country Manager. Gene retired in 1992.

Gene loved his faith, his country and served as a deacon in his church throughout the years. Gene was most recently a member of First Baptist Church of Lufkin, Texas.

Gene also loved golf and was a skilled woodworking craftsman. More than anything, Gene loved his family. Family time with his wife, daughters, his brother, nieces, nephews and cousins was always a joyous occasion for him. He was also an avid fan of the LSU Tigers. Geaux Tigers!