I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. (2 Timothy 4:7-8)

William” Bill” E. Hamilton was born June 15, 1961 in Lake Charles. He went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at Baton Rouge General Mid City Butterfly Wing. He was 56 years of age, a native of Rayne, and a resident in Central, Louisiana.

William is survived by his loving and caring wife, Diane Kogel Hamilton; brother David and wife Charlene; sister Jane; parents Dot and Charles; niece Taylor and fiancé Adam Chauvin; and nephew Carter.

William is preceded in death by grandparents, James and Cleo Hamilton, Placide and Electa Bahm; several aunts and uncles; and cousin Ronnie Cutrer.

Visiting will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 11, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitations will resume on Friday, Jan. 12, noon until service at 2 p.m. to be officiated by Todd Trahan. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.

Pallbearers will be Donnie Hopkins, John Haefner, Wayne Barbin, Doug Spring, Tommy Kilbride, Gaynal Savoy and Hunter Kogel. Honorary pallbearers include Donnie Kogel Sr., Bruce Heard and Dickie Hamilton.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to American Cancer Society, Hospice of Baton Rouge or your favorite charity.

Sincere thanks to Dr. Gerald Miletto and staff, and for his final days all the caring doctors and staff with Hospice of Baton Rouge.

Because of his love for the outdoors, his strength to live grew day by day and encouraged many people. His fight was one that amazed many of us. We will miss you Bill. Fly High, you have made us all so very proud.

