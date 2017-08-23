RAYNE - Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m. at Cunningham CME Church for William Empress Augustus, 75, who died Aug. 14, 2017, at Kaiser Permanente Hospital-Sunset in Hollywood, California.

Interment will be in Rayne Community Gardens Cemetery.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 51 years, Rose Augustus; daughter, Michelle Augustus, both of Los Angeles, California; grandchildren, Malaika and Jabari Leslie of Los Angeles; brother, Ernest and wife Ethel Augustus; sister, Roseana Mouton, both of Rayne; brother, Ronald and wife Audrey Augustus of Duson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, including his special train friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Empress and Anita Augustus; and brother, Arthur Lane Augustus.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, at Cunningham CME Church from 8 a.m. until time of service.

Local arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc., of Lafayette.