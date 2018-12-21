February 8, 1932 - December 19, 2018

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 pm, Saturday, Dec. 22, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for William Joseph “Bill” Myers, 86, who passed on Dec. 19, 2018, at Lafayette General Hospital after a lengthy illness.

Father Jason Vidrine, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Friday from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of the service.

Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Mr. Myers was born in Midland and moved to Crowley as a young man. He was best known for his love of cars and enjoyed mechanic work for many years.

He also loved boxing and wrestling, and watching Saints games, and spending time with family, friends and his beloved dog Puppy.

He is survived by one daughter, Kathleen “Kathy” Myers Doucet and husband Calvin of Crowley; his granddaughter Rachael Smith Lopez and husband Kyle of Jennings; his great-granddaughters AnnMarie Lopez and Audrey “Rosie” Lopez of Jennings; his devoted companion, friend and caregiver Deana LeBlanc of Crowley; and his dear friend and caregiver, Curtis Vaillian of Crowley; along with several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Myers is preceded in death by his parents, Theophile and Estelle Dupuy Myers; his brothers Dewey Myers and Claude Myers; and sisters Beatrice “Sister” Myers Simon, Bernice “Sugar” Myers Chaisson, and Lee Ethel “Tootsie” Myers Tanner, their respective spouses, and nieces, nephews and friends.

The family wishes to extend deepest thanks to his doctors as well as the staff of Lafayette General Hospital.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.