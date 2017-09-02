William Lyn Baker

Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, September 4, 2017 at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for William Lynn Baker, Sr., 64, who died August 31, 2017 at Lafayette General Hospital.

Rev. Jimmy Broussard, Crowley Police Chief will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Monday from 11 a.m. to the time of service. Police service honors will be held at the Crowley Police Department following the services.

He worked as Reserve Commander for the Crowley Police Department and a deputy for the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Danielle Doucet Baker; his children, Floyd Francis “T-Boy” Baker, Sr., Mary Baker, William Lynn “T-Lynn” Baker, Charles Ray “T-Ray” Baker, Sr., Chassidy Ibsen, Candis Trahan Daigle, Billy Wayne Trahan, Cody Jones Trahan, Caroline Elena Baker, and Dakota Gerald Baker; one brother, Jeffery Baker; nineteen grandchildren, T-Jay, Gabriel, Alexa, C-Jay, Bonnie, Lynnie, Zachary, Brycen, Gavin, Cameron, Kaleeb, Noah, Hunter, Blaze, Nathan, Matthew, Mary, Isaac, and Laikyn.

Lynn is preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Myrtle Benoit Baker; and nine siblings, Roland Pinion, Donald Pinion, Charles Pinion, Barbara “Bobbie” Pinion Broussard, Ronald Pinion, Jerry Baker, Mona “Monnie” Baker Davis, Alice Baker Duhon, and Willis James “Jimmy” Baker.

The family would like to thank everyone for all the prayers and support during this time. Most of all they would like to thank the doctors, I.C.U. nurses, and the staff of Lafayette General Hospital for the tender and compassionate care that was given to Lynn.

