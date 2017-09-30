RAYNE - Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, LA. for Willie Lee Taylor, 84, who passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, September 29, 2017 at 2:30 A.M. at Rayne Guest Home in Rayne, La.

Rev. Tyler Saucier, from Erwinville Baptist Church in Erwinville, LA. will be officiating for the services. Burial will be in the Elizabeth Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery in Branch.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Friday, September 29, 2017 at 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. in the Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne. Visitation will resume on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 8:00 A.M. until time of services.

Survivors include three daughters, Cindy and husband, John Credeur of Mire; Mitzi and husband, Rusty Benoit of Branch and Angie and husband, Scott Robichaux of Kingwood, TX; one son, Carson and wife, Marla Taylor of Branch; one brother, Douglas Grim of Vancouver, BC.; ten grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren.

Ms. Taylor was preceded in death by her husband, Nolan Taylor; one sister, Frances Roark; Two brothers, A.J. Grim and Carson Grim.

Duhon Funeral Home-Rayne, (337) 334-3600, 900 East Texas Avenue, Rayne, LA 70578 is in charge of all of the arrangements.