Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Israelite Baptist Church, 425 N. Avenue D, Crowley, for Mr. Willis Barrett Morris, 37, who entered eternal rest on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 ,at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley.

Rev. Ivan Lewis, pastor of Israelite Baptist Church, will be officiating the funeral service.

Mr. Morris leaves to cherish his memories: mother, Betty Morris Gums of Crowley; three brothers, Steven Courtney (KiKi) of Cypress, Texas, Christopher Morris of Crowley, and Joseph Morris Jr. (Cathy) of Roseburg, Texas; special friends, Jennifer Holtz and Katie Moore; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Morris Sr.; maternal grandparents, Thomas and Iberia Barrett; and paternal grandparents, Willie Morris and Clothis Morris.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Israelite Baptist Church.

Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com.

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 N. Avenue C, Crowley, (337) 514-5217, is in charge of arrangements.