Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8, at Vincent Funeral Home - Gueydan honoring the life of Willis James Lege, 75, who died Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at his residence.

He will be laid to rest at Abshire Cemetery with Rev. Corey Campeaux officiating the services.

Serving as pallbearers will be C.J. Doucet, Cadon Lege, Willis Lege Jr., Ryan Lege, Derrick Gaspard, and Damon Hernandez.

Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Getro, Jerry Smart, Michael Moscona, Jacques Hebert and Mike Rutherford.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Edna Myers Lege; his two sons, Ryan Lege and companion Stephanie of Venice and Willis Lege Jr. of Kaplan; his two daughters, Rita and husband Mike Rutherford of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Regina and husband Jerry Smart of Lafayette; his four sisters, Mary Floyd, Theresa Broussard, Gloria Hoffpauir and Nella Viator; his brother, Jesse Lege; his 15 grandchildren; and his 20 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Wilfred Lege Sr. and the former Louisiana Trahan; his three grandchildren, Amanda Lege, Willis Paul Lege and Desire Nicole Lege; his two brothers, John Wilfred Lege Jr. and Michael Lege; and one sister, Peggy Lege.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Gueydan, 311 Fourth St., on Friday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. with a rosary being prayed at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 8, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Gueydan, (337) 536-6124 (Service Information 225-5276)].

