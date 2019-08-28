A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Aug. 29, at 11 a.m. at St Jules Catholic Church for Wilson Joseph Suire, 81, who passed away Aug. 26, 2019, at his residence.

Father Dan Edwards, pastor of St. Jules Church, will be the celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his nephew whom he raised, Jeremy “Jay” (Laurie) Suire of Crowley; two sisters, Sandra (John) Hanks of Crowley, and Katherine (Robert) Kuffler of Estherwood; three brothers, Daniel (Ann) Suire of Baton Rouge, Anthony (Charlotte) Suire Jr. of Crowley, and Larry (Jessica) Suire of Crowley; and numerous nieces and nephews, including three great-nephews who lovingly referred to him as “Paw Paw Willie”: Grant, Harrison, and Reagan Suire.

He was preceded in death by his partner of 43 years, Carol J. LeBlanc; his parents, the former Rita Dore and Anthony Suire Sr.; three sisters, Dorothy Suire, Joy Lee Trahan, and Mary S. Gilbert; and one brother, Richard Suire.

Wilson was a native of Crowley, and resided in Lafayette for over 40 years. He was a Registered Nurse and nursing instructor, working at Lafayette General Medical Center for nearly four decades until his retirement. He was a devoted member of St. Jules Church parish for many years.

Pallbearers will be Danny Suire, Grant Wilson Suire, Harrison Christopher Suire, Todd Suire, Richard “Chip” Suire and Kenneth “Boo” Trahan.

Honorary pallbearers include Reagan Alexander Suire, Kim Wiltz, Greg Brown, Gillray Patin, Maurice LeBlanc, Lance LeBlanc, Gerald LeBlanc, Lisa Robichaux and Neil LeBlanc.

The family requests that visitation be held at Walters Funeral Home on Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 5 - 9 p.m. and resuming Thursday, Aug. 29, at 9 a.m. at St. Jules Church until time of service. A rosary will be prayed at Walters Funeral Home at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

Memorial contributions can be made to either St. Jules Catholic Church or the Lafayette General Foundation.

Words of condolence may be expressed online at www.waltersfh.com.

Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave., Lafayette, 337-706-8941, is in charge of arrangements.