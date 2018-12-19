Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 19, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Winfred James “Nookie” LeBlanc, 89, who passed away Dec. 17, 2018, at Acadia General Hospital.

Rev. Jason Corder, pastor of Forest Park Church of Christ, will be officiating for the services.

The family is requested visiting hours to be held Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to the time of service.

Interment will be in Cossinade Cemetery.

Mr. LeBlanc joined the U.S. Army before his age eligibility, he served as a courier at the Pentagon and then was activated to the Korean Conflict.

He was passionate about training cutting horses; he was on the cover of the Quarter Horse Journal in the August of 1965 edition.

Nookie was very charismatic, he loved telling great stories, and jokes.

He is survived by five children, Michael LeBlanc and partner Danny Falcon of Lafayette, Randall LeBlanc and wife Diana of Crowley, Gene LeBlanc of Odessa, Texas, Jami LeBlanc of Dallas, Texas, and Jolene LeBlanc Richard and husband Clayton of Crowley; six grandchildren, Jessica Pursifull, Luke LeBlanc, Justin LeBlanc, Jenna McDaniel, Shawn LeBlanc and Matthew LeBlanc; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and six siblings, Donald LeBlanc, Chester LeBlanc, Delores Labbe, Wilfred Vincent, Roberta Marvin and Becky Fultz.

Mr. LeBlanc is preceded in death by his father Octave LeBlanc; his mother, Eula Trahan Vincent; his former wife, Marjorie Jeffers; his former wife, Rita Breaux LeBlanc; and three siblings, Rodrick LeBlanc, Larry LeBlanc and Gail Abshire.

Pallbearers will be Matthew LeBlanc, William Knight, Justin LeBlanc, Luke LeBlanc, Brandon Pursifull and Stephen Pursifull.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.