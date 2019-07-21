RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Yvette Boudreaux Holloway, 62, who died Saturday, July 20, at Carpenter House in Lafayette.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne.

Rev. Kevin Bordelon, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will be the celebrant of the Funeral Mass and conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include her husband, Tommy Roy Holloway of Rayne; daughter, Chasity Marie Abshire and spouse Mark Abshire of Crowley; son, Chad Thomas Holloway and spouse Gabrielle Holloway of Rayne; three sisters, Michelle Boudreaux Stelly of Rayne, Brenda Boudreaux of Rayne and Rachel Boudreaux Girouard and spouse Toma Girouard of Indian Bayou; brother, Brian Boudreaux and spouse Gina Boudreaux of Youngsville; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by father, Allen Thomas Boudreaux, and mother, Audrey Jane Schexnayder Weber.

A Rosary will be prayed Tuesday, July 23, at 11:00 a.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Tuesday, July 23, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

