Yvette E. Cormier, 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018.

She was born in Mexico, Maine, on May 13, 1938, a daughter of Francois and Eva Cormier. Yvette graduated from Mexico High School in 1956, then completed an Associate Degree at Auburn Maine School of Commerce. She worked for the State of Maine for 8 ½ years and retired from the Federal Government after 27 years of service.

She was a member of the St. Michael’s Catholic Altar Society, a volunteer at the Soup Kitchen, a Communion Minister to both Encore and Southwind Nursing Homes, a rosary leader at the funeral home, and a preparer of meals for families of deceased parishioners.

After moving to Crowley 15 years ago, she and Jenny DeVille, her good friend since 1974, enjoyed traveling the U.S. and Canada together, sometimes bringing their peek-a-poo dog, KQIS, with them.

Yvette was a unique person who possessed a simple fearlessness and humor that made her at home with new friends wherever she found herself.

She is survived by two sisters, Theresa Therriault of Holiday, Florida, and Cecile Daniels of Tallahassee, Florida. She is also survived by her nieces, Brenda Johnston of Virginia, Karen Hickey and Susan Horan of Florida; and her nephews Dennis Therriault of Maine, Davi Therriault of Alabama, and Steven Cormier of Maine; and several great-nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Francois and Eva Cormier; her sister, Jeannette Walczk, and her brother, Norman Cormier.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church on Wedneday, Aug.t 22, at 10 a.m. with a Rosary to be prayed at 9:15 a.m. at the Church.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, Inc., of Crowley.