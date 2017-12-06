Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 7, 2017 in the Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Yvette Marie Simon, 57, who died Sunday, December 3, 2017 at Lafayette General Medical Center.

Fr. Clint Trahan, pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Morse will be officiate for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours be held Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley. A rosary will be recited by Deacon Tom Sommers Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Ms. Simon is survived by one daughter, Athena Simon West of Rayne; four sons, Jeff Buttars of Boise Idaho, Cedric Simon of Crowley, Justin Miller of Baton Rouge, and Elliot Miller of Crowley; one sister, Christine Simon Stelly of Crowley; one brother, Charles Simon of Bastrop, Texas; three granddaughters, Carrie Simon, Megan Kibodeaux, and Kayla West all of Rayne; and five grandsons, Joe Kibodeaux of Rayne, Tyler Simon of Crowley, Cody Kibodeaux of Crowley, Jake Simon of Crowley, and Reese Simon of Crowley.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Yvonne Maraist Simon.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Crowley.