October 16, 1921 - September 25, 2018

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the family of Yvonne Pringle Perrodin announces her passing on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, with loving family by her side in the comfort of her home. She was 96.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 27, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Eunice.

Rite of Committal will follow in the Wilmer Memorial Cemetery in LeCompte with Father Matthew Hebert as celebrant.

Mrs. Perrodin was born on October 16, 1921, in Glenmora. She received a Bachelor of Science degree from Southwestern Louisiana Institute in 1943 as well a Master Degree in Education from Colorado State College in 1953 and earned her 30-plus hours in education at USL. Mrs. Perrodin taught school for 32 years. She taught at Basile Elementary and later Eunice Junior High School.

She was a member of the Catholic Daughters for 28 years and volunteered as a Pink Lady for 27 years. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends and loved planting flowers in her yard but most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her, especially her children, Stephanie Perrodin Elfert and husband Dr. Dan Elfert of Crowley, Susan Perrodin Hoychick of Eunice, Keenan Perrodin and wife Bonnie of Bridge City, Texas, and Scott Perrodin and wife Lynda of Eunice; one brother, Edgar “Sonny” Pringle III and wife Gerrie of LeCompte; her grandchildren, Jody Elfert and wife Juli, Dr. Justin Elfert and wife Jeanne, Samantha and Sarah Elfert, Lindsay Hoychick Arabie and husband Donavon, Jeslyn Hoychick Orgain and husband Alan, Kaitlin Hoychick, Colby Perrodin and wife Lauren, Haleigh Perrodin Thibodeaux and husband Cory, Ethan Perrodin, Lainey Perrodin Savoy and husband Adam and Tyrone Lee; great grandchildren, Jude, Joel, Jolie, James, Ava, Wesley and Camille Elfert, Ruby and Avery Orgain, Addison and Gatlin Perrodin; as well as extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edgar Pringle Jr. and Gladys Ethridge Pringle; and her daughter, Judy Perrodin.

Carrying Mrs. Perrodin to her eternal resting place will be Jody Elfert, Justin Elfert, Colby Perrodin, Eddie and James Pringle and Ethan Perrodin.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin’s Funeral Home in Eunice on Wednesday, Sept. 26, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and again on Thursday, Sept. 27, from 8 a.m. until time of services. Deacon Gary Gaudin will lead a Rosary at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to Dr. Kevin Courville, Dr. Zeb Stearns, Hope Hospice and her caregiver, Nancy Thomas.

