Funeral services were held on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 10 a.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Zena B. Leger, 105, who passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at 6 a.m. at Camelot Place in Rayne.

Deacon Butch Hebert, officiated for the services.

Burial was in North Hanks Cemetery in Rayne.

The family had requested the visitation to be held on Friday, Dec. 27, at 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary was recited on Friday at 7 o’clock in the evening in the funeral home chapel. Visitation resumed on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include three daughters, Betty Broussard of Rayne; Joyce and husband Ronald Nero of Crowley, Anna and husband Dennis Ardoin of Welsh; two sons, Larry and wife Chris Leger of Crowley, Paul Jr. and wife Bertha Leger of Iowa; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Ms. Leger was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Leger Sr.; one son-in-law, Donald Broussard; her parents, one sister and three brothers.

