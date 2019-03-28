Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, in the Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Zora Miller Richard, 92, who died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Humble, Texas.

Deacon Tom Sommers will officiate for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A rosary will be recited at noon.

Interment will be in the Abshire Cemetery.

Mrs. Richard is survived by her two daughters, Marlene Mathews and husband Curtis of Kingwood, Texas, and Ilene Broussard of Bayou Vista; six grandchildren, Beverly Moran and husband Jim of Baton Rouge, Christine Preston and husband Gary of Spring, Tezas, Dana Capra of Kingwood, Texas, Curtis A. Mathews of Kingwood, Texas, Rhonda Wade and husband Fred of Hemphill, Texas, and Monica Matherne and husband Ted of Bayou Vista; 11 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Calton “Bee” Richard; her parents, Gustave and Ella LeBlanc Miller; one sister, Flo Chaisson; and three brothers, Harris Miller, Ernest Miller, and Walter Miller.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Crowley.