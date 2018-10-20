Carencro Bears top Rayne Wolves in 39-21 district contest

CARENCRO – When a team gives it their all and falls short, they feel it.

But, during Rayne High’s district contest at Carencro High, the Wolves fell short for not one reason, but two.

“Considering we had six starters out tonight, I’ve gotta give it to our guys because they never gave up and gave it their all,” stated Rayne High Head Coach Curt Ware following the Wolves’ 39-21 loss to the Bears.

“We had some guys step it up here tonight,” continued Ware. “and it showed. I was expecting them (Carencro) to outplay us in a big way and hand us a big loss. But, considering who we had on the field tonight, I’m proud of these guys. They wanted a win and tried their best. We just came up short.”

Despite having a number of starters out, the Wolves held their own, starting Friday’s contest with a 7-all tied in the first quarter of action.

The Wolves took the opening kickoff and began on point with a 37-yard return by Tyler Fontenot to Rayne’s 37-yard line. A couple of rushes by Darian Richard, Darion Senegal and Carlos Figaro brought the Wolves to the Bears’ 24-yard line in the redzone. Quarterback Collin LaCombe found Darian Richard for a 23-yard completion, placing Rayne less than one yard from the endzone. Richard ran it up the middle for the score and a quick Rayne 6-0 Rayne lead. The extra point by Morgan Manuel saw the Wolves take a 7-0 lead at the nine-minute mark.

Carencro answered with a score of their own on the very next drive with a rushing and passing 55-yard drive for a 7-all tie which held until the second quarter.

An interception by Marlon Forman place the Wolves at the 13-yard line, but could not convert into a score.

The following drive by Carencro saw the Bears score on a rushing TD for a 14-7 lead.

But, the Rayne defense answered once again with a fumble recovery by Brandon Auguillard and placing the Wolves within five yards of the endzone. Darian Richard pushed in a rush for the score. The extra point was just wide to the right and Carencro still held a slight 14-13 lead with only 27 seconds remaining in the first half of play.

But, that was all that was needed as Carencro’s passing game placed the Bears at the five-yard line. A short pass saw the Bears touch the endzone once again gaining a 21-13 lead at the halftime break.

The Bears received the kickoff opening the second half of play, resulting in a 52-yard scoring drive and a 29-13 Carencro lead.

But, the Wolves answered with a scoring drive of their own, a 59-yard drive compliments of runs by Darian Richard and Darion Senegal and pass completion from LaCombe to Carlos Figaro. Richard touched the endzone once again for a score, tightening Carencro’s lead at 29-21 heading into the fourth and final quarter.

Carencro opened the fourth quarter with a 58-yard scoring drive completed with a Jason Royer touchdown run from 14 yards out. The extra point saw the Bears up 39-21 midway through the last quarter.

Rayne was able to brush close to the red zone during the final minutes of the ballgame but was unable to score for the 39-21 finale and Carencro district win.

Of their 203 total offensive yards, the Wolves’ rushing game totaled 143 yards on 23 carries by Rayne runners led by Darian Richard (23-121), Darion Senegal (11-29) and Carlos Figaro (3-8).

Rayne quarterback Collin LaCombe was 5-for-11 for 60 yards. Receivers were Richard (3-41) and Figaro (2-19).

Leading tackles on the Rayne defense were Jamarcus Monroe and Darian Richard each with 6.5 tackles. Monroe collected five solos and three assists, while Richard managed four solos and five assists.

Completing the Rayne defensive stats were Marlon Forman (6), Miles Doucet and Peyton Francis (5 each), and Carlos Figaro, Ron Roberts, Bobby Guidry and Brandon Auguillard each with three. Forman also recorded an interception, while Monroe, Auguillard, Doucet and Roberts each collected a tackle for a loss.

“Looks like we will have a couple of our starters back next game,” stated Ware as he eyed next week’s game. “In all my years as a head coach, I don’t remember ever having six starters out for a game. Then, some of our guys play both ways, so we’re looking at more than six positions.”

“I’m hoping we get our guys back and get our offense running again,” Ware noted. “We sure could have used them tonight. I really think that was missing for a win tonight.”

The Wolves will lick their wounds, hopefully get well and return home on Thursday (Oct. 25) when they will host Westgate at Wolf Stadium. Westgate is coming off a big win at Teurlings last week. Kick-off is 7 p.m.