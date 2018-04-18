Ladies fall short in first round; Wolves in district play

The Lady Wolves, who entered post-season as the No. 25-ranked team during the 2018 softball season, fell in the opening round of the 4-A State Playoffs.

The Lady Wolves faced the No. 10-ranked Grant High School on Monday, but fell 10-0 in the bi-district contest.

“Our girls played a pretty good season,” stated Rayne Head Coach Natalie Travasos of the 2018 softball season following the first-round loss.

“We had some ups and downs throughout the season, but they improved as we saw more action. I’m just proud of the way our girls conducted themselves, showed improvement and never gave up.”

Wolves

The Wolves have seen very little change in their district slate as they have experienced hills and valleys.

Rayne opened play with a 6-1 district win over Westgate, but fell 1-3 to Westgate in their second round.

In a non-district contest, the Wolves fell 1-9 to the Pios of Notre Dame and suffered a 3-15 district loss to state-ranked St. Thomas More.

The Wolves will face St. Thomas More today (Thursday), followed by their last scheduled game on Saturday when they host host Loreauville during the annual “Senior Game” at 1 p.m. at Gossen Memorial Park in Rayne.