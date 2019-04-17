Ladies Wolves fall in first round

The Lady Wolves Softball Team of Rayne High School traveled to West Monroe on Friday, April 12, for a bi-district contest against No. 3-ranked West Ouachita in the opening round of the LHSAA 4-A State Playoffs.

With a scoreless two and one-half innings, the Chiefs tagged home for a run and kept things going for a 9-1 win over the Lady Wolves.

The Chiefs tallied five big runs in the fourth inning and another three in the fifth before Rayne could cross the plate in the sixth.

Elizabeth Comeaux was on the mound for Rayne. She threw six innings allowing 11 hits and six walks.

Collecting Rayne High’s four hits on the day were Lexi Marks, Jessi Cary, Kassidie Bourgeois and Elizabeth Daigle.

Elizabeth Comeaux, who reached base on a walk, was the lone Lady Wolf to tag home during the day on a sacrifice by Bourgeois.