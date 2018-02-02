Lady Rebels upend Hathaway; Rebels drop close one

The Midland Lady Rebels weren’t exactly setting the world on fire Tuesday in their pivotal road matchup with District 6-B foe Hathaway.

The Lady Rebels (16-13, 5-1) struggled from the floor for most of the game and found themselves deadlocked at 31-31 with the Lady Hornets entering the final frame.

Fortunately, the Lady Rebels found their groove in the final frame and exploded for 18 points to pull away for a 49-37 victory.

“We started out slow from the get go,” said Midland coach Amanda Fontenot, whose team had just two points with a little of two minutes remaining in the first quarter. “We just weren’t running our offense like we were supposed to and it took us a while to get going.”

It took three quarters to be exact.

Lexi Neman scored eight of her team-high 15 points in the final quarter and Hannah Credeur had five during the run.

“In the fourth quarter, things finally started clicking,” said Fontenot. “We got some big rebounds and we had better shot selection. We were just a little more efficient down the stretch.”

The Lady Rebels also went 6-for-9 from the free throw line in the final quarter.

Credeur joined Newman in double figures with 13 points and Emma Boudreaux had seven. Jacklyn Sims and Anna Claire Trahan each added five points. Ravyn Miguez and Dycie Touchet rounded out the Rebels’ scoring with two points each.

In the boys game, the Rebels gave Class B’s third-ranked Hornets all they could handle and them some before falling short, 41-36.

The Rebels (12-20, 1-6) trailed by just one (11-10) after the first quarter before rallying to take a 22-21 advantage at the break.

The Hornets (25-2, 7-0) suffered a huge blow in the opening frame, losing standout Trey Blanchard for the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.

The Hornets regrouped in the second half and outscored the Rebels 13-5 to take a 34-27 advantage heading into the final frame.

Tyler Bonnie’s 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter got the Rebels within two (38-36) but they missed their next two shots and failed to get any closer.

Dylan Cormier recorded yet another double-double for the Rebels with 14 points and 16 rebounds. He also blocked two shots.

Bonnie tallied 10 points and five assists, Anthony Massey added five points, Mason Gauthreaux had four and Grant Boudreaux finished with three.

Midland returns to action tonight when the two squads play host to J.S. Clark Leadership Academy.