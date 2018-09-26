Lady Wolves begin district with big win

The Rayne High Lady Wolves Volleyball Team began district play Wedneday with a three-set win over Northwest High School.

The win placed the Ladies at 9-8 overall.

During the win over Northwest, Makayla Dronet and Emma Pastor led the net. Drpnet recorded 10 kills and three blocks, while Pastor had nine kills, a block and four aces.

Morley Richard (5) and JaLayna Wilridge (4) helped with kills, with Tiesha Young leding with 22 assists and Hannah McKenzie with 14 digs.

The Lady Wolves were scheduled to be at home all this week hosting Crowley High on Tuesday and Eunice High on Thursday during district contests.