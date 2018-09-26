SOLID BLOCK - Rayne High’s Halle Young (23) puts up a solid block during Lady Wolves’ volleyball action. The Lady will host Eunice High today (Thursday) during district action. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Lisa Soileaux)

Lady Wolves begin district with big win

Wed, 09/26/2018 - 3:35pm
Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Wednesday, September 26, 2018

The Rayne High Lady Wolves Volleyball Team began district play Wedneday with a three-set win over Northwest High School.
The win placed the Ladies at 9-8 overall.
During the win over Northwest, Makayla Dronet and Emma Pastor led the net. Drpnet recorded 10 kills and three blocks, while Pastor had nine kills, a block and four aces.
Morley Richard (5) and JaLayna Wilridge (4) helped with kills, with Tiesha Young leding with 22 assists and Hannah McKenzie with 14 digs.
The Lady Wolves were scheduled to be at home all this week hosting Crowley High on Tuesday and Eunice High on Thursday during district contests.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the AcadiaParishToday.com | Crowley Post-Signal, Rayne Acadian-Tribune, Church Point News | Acadia Parish, La. for the complete story.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2018