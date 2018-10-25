Lady Wolves claim district title with win over Iota

RAYNE - Not only did the Lady Wolves improve their overall record to 18-12 with a win over Iota High Thursday afternoon, but they also claimed another district title with a 8-1 district tally for the 2018 volleyball season.

The Lady Wolves were scheduled to host Church Point Tuesday afternoon which is also “senior night” held during the last regular home game of the season.

Rayne needed four sets for the big win over Iota (25-20, 25-20, 17-25, 25-18) but held strong the majority of the match.

“At this point, we are playing well,” stated Rayne Head Coach Sephanie Garrett of the win that wrapped up the district title for the Lady Wolves.

“We fell kinda flat and had a lull in the third game,” Garrett continued, “but overall, we played well.”

When asked about post-season, Garrett noted this year the LHSAA decided to not issue byes for district champs. “We will just play when and where they tell us to.”

The Lady Wolves stand at No. 8 in the rankings as the brackets are in the making.

“Looks like we will stay around No. 8 in the standings,” Garrett continued. “We should be home for the first round -- usually the top eight stay home. We will know that Sunday.”

Leading the offense at the net for the Lady Wolves were Emma Pastor and Makayla Dronet.

Pastor donated 19 kills, five aces and six digs, while Dronet had nine kills, five dogs and two blocks.

JaLayna Wilridge recorded three kills, a block and dig, while Hannah McKenzie posted two kills, a block, two aces, 11 digs and seven assists.

Ti’Esha Young not only set things up with 14 assists but recorded three aces, a kill and a dig.

On defense, Morley Richard led with 18 digs while Lexie Marks had 13 digs and Trivion Nae Francis with 14.

The Lady Wolves were also slated to travel to Sacred Heart of Grand Coteau Wednesday for the annual “Pink Game” with proceeds to benefit cancer awareness.

Rayne will prepare for post-season action this weekend during the annual ESA Spooktacular Tournament to be played Oct. 25-27 in Cade.

State brackets will be released Sunday, Oct. 28, with post-season action slated to begin Oct. 30 with the bi-district round of play.