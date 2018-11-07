Lady Wolves fall in second round of state action

NEW ORLEANS - What a season -- district champs, first-round win -- and then Friday happened. That’s when the 2018-2019 volleyball season for the Rayne High School Lady Wolves can to an abrupt end.

The Lady Wolves, seeded at No. 9 in Division III, traveled to No. 8-ranked Ursuline Academy of New Orleans on Friday, Nov. 2, where they fell (18-25, 19-25, 11-25).

“WE had a great season,” stated Rayne Head Coach Stepanie Garrett following the loss. “We finished the regular season as district champs and reached the second round of the playoffs. I think we did well. We loss out to Ursuline who are always in the semis or finals every year.”

“Considering we only had three seniors, I think they did an outstanding job this season and our future looks bright for next year.”

Leading the Lady Wolves during the loss was Emma Pastor who handled spiking duties with 10 kills along with six digs on defense.

Makayla Dronet recorded four kills and a block, while Morley Richard had three kills and eight digs.

JaLayna Wilridge tallied two kills and as many blocks and Hannah McKenzie had a kill, six digs and two assists.

Tiesha Young ran the offense with 14 assists along with five digs on defense.

Completig the Rayne defense were Nae Francis with eight digs and five by Elizabeth Daigle.

Lexie Marks was out of the lineup with a concussion.

“I would also like to thank Ms. Caitlyn Peltier Miceli for the outstanding job she did with the girls this past season and how much I appreciate everything she did,” continued Garrett. “She was a ‘God Send’ for sure this season and hopefully she will stay and become a bigger part of our volleyball program here at Rayne High School. It is always good to have returning players that want to help and contribute back to the program that they helped to develop.”