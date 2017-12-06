Lady Wolves listed among All-District honorees

The Rayne High Lady Wolves Volleyball Team was well represented when all-district selections were recently announced for District 3 of Division III of the 2017 season.

Rayne High first team selections were senior Trinity Axtell and junior Emma Pastor.

Axtell served as Rayne’s libero player where she collected an average of 10.4 digs per game.

Pastor, who took her place at left/middle hitter, averaged nine kills per game for the Lady Wolves. She also averaging one block, 3.5 aces, an assist and four digs.

Completing district first team selections were Crowley’s Morgan Guidry and Hannah Cormier, and Iota’s Madison Oliver and Morgan Lantz.

Lady Wolves selected in second team honors were seniors Kendal Edmond and Savanna LaCombe.

Edmond completed her senior year at middle hitter and averaged six kills per game. She also contributed two blocks, ace, assist and dig per game for Rayne High.

Other second team picks from the district were Church Point’s Jonbenet Domingeaux and Hannah Stanford, Jaysa Marceaux and Kennedie Stelly of Crowley High, and Iota’s Kendall Miller and Zoe Smith.

Outside hitter LaCombe averaged over eight kills per game for her team, while also averaging a block, 2.5 aces, an assist and over three digs per game to help the Lady Wolves.

Tagged in honorable mention selections from Rayne High were Lindsey Batten, Kennedie Bourgeois, Destini Carrier, Peyton Richard and Taylor Thevis.

Honorable mention selections were completed with Cici Bourque of Church Point, Ali Rae LeJeune and Angelle Ortego of Eunice, Katelyn Manuel and Jada Thomas of Northwest, Sckylier Baronet, Marcy MIller and Jocelyn Monceaux of Crowley High, and Iota’s Alayna Manuel, Lindsey Jordan and Carly Mouton.

The Lady Wolves completed their 2017 season at 18-11 overall and 8-2 in district play, earning a district runner-up finish behind Iota High.

Iota High was well represented in all-district selections with Erin Bouley named the district’s MVP and Coach of the Year honors given to Coach Leah Marcantel.