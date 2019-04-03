Lady Wolves named to 4-4A All-District Basketball Team

RAYNE - Two members of the Rayne High School Lady Wolves Basketball Team were named during 4-4A All-District Basketball Team selections following the 2018-2019 season.

Noted among first team selections was freshman standout Braille Washington.

Completing first team selections were Lizzie Ratclifff of Teurlings, Lynn Griffin of Carencro, Johnae Thomas of Northside and Ahmya Turner of Westgate.

Ratcliff was also named the district’s MVP.

Second team selections include Olivia Guidry and Emily Bourque of St. Thomas More, Breetona Malbrue of Carencro, Leigh Labrie of Teurlings and Johneisha Johnson of Westgate.

Among honor mention selections was Rayne High senior Torianna Charlot.