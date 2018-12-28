Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5, at the First United Methodist Church for Margaret Elizabeth McNair Brunson, 89, who died peacefully on Dec. 26, 2018, in Baton Rouge.

Rev. Peter Gaughan, pastor of First United Methodist Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Margaret Elizabeth McNair Brunson was born in Ozark, Alabama, on Jan. 1, 1929. As a young woman she attended LSU where she met and married the love of her life, Hugh Ellis Brunson. They settled in Crowley and raised two children. Margaret was married to Judge Brunson for 60 years.

Margaret was active in many social and civic clubs in the city of Crowley. She had many hobbies but most of all loved cooking, playing bridge, gardening and spending time with her family and friends. She was known for her friendly personality and smile she had for everyone she met.

Mrs. Brunson is survived by one daughter, Lauren Brunson Schlamp (husband Dale Schlamp); and one son, Jeffery L. Brunson (wife Susette Prejean Brunson); six grandchildren, Elise Brunson, Daniel Brunson, Jessica Rivet, Rachel Rivet Grier, Spencer Rivet, John Rivet; and two great-grandchildren, Harper and Hayden.

Margaret Brunson was preceded in death by her husband, Judge Hugh Ellis Brunson; her parents Dr. Daniel McNair and Margaret Eason McNair; two brothers, Daniel McNair and John McNair.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Crowley, or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at http://www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, Inc. of Crowley.