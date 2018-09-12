Rayne High Lady Wolves begin new season

RAYNE - The Lady Wolves tied up their season record to 4-4 as the 2018 volleyball season is now in full swing.

Rayne opened their season with a straight three-game win over Beau Chene (28-26, 25-16, 25-13).

Emma Pastor led kills for the Lady Wolves with nine, along with two blocks, four aces and seven digs.

Morley Richard, Hannah McKenzie and Tiesha Young each recorded four kills.

In a three-game loss to Sam Houston (14-25, 18-25, 14-25) Nae Francis led with 14 digs while Pastor recorded five kills. Dronet and Wilridge recorded two blocks each.

At the Westlake Tournament, the Lady Wolves went 3-1 (wins against Sulphur, Jennings, Northside Christian and a loss to Terrebonne).

In regular action last week, the Lady Wolves fell to Teurlings (10-25, 12-15, 8-25) and Acadiana (21-25, 24-26, 22-25).

In the close loss to Acadiana, Pastor led with eight kills, while Richard recorded six and Dronet with five. McKenzie and Young had nine assists each, while digs were led by Young and Richard with eight each.

The Lady Wolves will host North Vermilion today (Thursday) followed by road contests at St. Louis Catholic (Sept. 17) and Breaux Bridge (Sept. 18). They will begin district play on Sept. 19 at Northwest High.