Rayne volleyball, football seasons set to begin

RAYNE - With the commencement of a new school year comes about start of football and volleyball games.

With that start approaching, RHS Head Volleyball Coach Stephanie Garrett has announced the Lady Wolves’ schedule, set to begin Aug. 15th when they attend the Carencro High Jamboree.

The complete schedule of games and tournaments for their district play is shown on left.

Football Time

This year’s Wolves will be led by a number of returning seniors with the addition of some talented underclassmen for what is sure to be an exciting football season.

The Wolves will host Beau Chene on Thursday, Aug. 17, for a pre-season scrimmage at Wolf Stadium. Action begins at 5:30 p.m.

They will then host the 2017 Jamboree on Thursday, Aug. 24, at Wolf Stadium. Erath will face off against Crowley High, followed by the 8 p.m. contest when the Wolves will host Abbeville.

Season tickets for the 2017 football season will be available soon at Rayne High School as announced by head football coach Curt Ware.

Purchase price is $40 each which includes entrance to all home varsity games (excluding playoff games), reserved seating at Wolf Stadium, and a parking pass in the stadium parking lot.

Anyone interested in purchasing a tickets are advised to contact the front office at Rayne High School (334-3691). Tickets will go on sale Aug. 16 in time for the new football season.

The RHS Jamboree will be held Thursday, Aug. 24, at Wolf Stadium. Erath and Crowley will begin play at 6 p.m., followed by the Wolves hosting Abbeville at 8 p.m.

Rayne High’s regular season schedule begins Friday, Sept. 1, during a home game against Welsh. Kick-off is 7 p.m. at Wolf Stadium.

Rayne High

2017 Volleyball

8/15 Carencro Jamboree

8/17 Breaix Bridge Scrim

8/23 Teurlings Jamboree

8/24 Acadiana JV Jamboree

8/30 @ Sam Houston

8/31 St. Louis Catholic

9/02 @ Westlake Tourn.

9/05 Teurlings Catholic

9/07-09 Carencro Tourn.

9/11 @ Acadiana

9/12 Carencro

9/14 Northside

9/16 Barbe Tourn.

9/19 @ Breaux bridge

9/21 Northwest**

9/25 LCA

9/26 @ Crowley**

9/28 @ Eunice**

10/03 @ Iota**

10/04 Church Point**

10/10 @ Northwest**

10/12 Crowley**

10/16 Sam Houston

10/17 Eunice**

10/18 Iota ** (Senior Night)

10/24 @Church Point**

10/25 Sacred Heart (GC)

(Pink Game)

10/26-28 ESA Spooktacular

*District Games

Rayne High

2017 Football

Date Oppoment

Aug. 24 RHS Jamboree

Sept. 1 Welsh

Sept. 8 LC College Prep

Sept. 15 Eunice

Sept. 22 @ Erath

Sept. 29 @ Leesville

Oct. 6 *Teurlings (HC)

Oct. 13 @ Northside**

Oct. 19 Carencro**

Oct. 27 @ Westgate**

Nov. 3 @ STM**

*District games