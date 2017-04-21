Rayne Wolves among All-District honorees

The Rayne High Wolves Boy’s Basketball Team completed the 2016-2017 season with a trip to the state playoffs, where they fell in the first round.

Do to their success, two Wolves were named to this season’s 3-4A All-District Team.

Point guard Drekylon Gibson was listed among second-team honorees. The junior team leader averaged 12 points and 6 assists per game. In addition, he tallied 3.2 steals on defense.

Senior forward Dontray Leopaul was named to the All-Defensive Team for his dedicated play.

Named during honorable mention picks were senior guards DeWayne Smith and Notorious McClelland, along with junior forwards Tony Roberts and Braylon Bonnom.

3-4A All-District

First Team

Crowley - Chris Osten, DeRidder - Randy Gladney, Washington-Marion - DaVantre Vitor and Ferontay Banks, LaGrange - J’Son Brooks

Most Valueable Player

DaVantre Vitor, Washington-Marion

Coach of the Year

Albert Hartwell, Wasington-Marion

Second Team

Rayne - Drekylon Gibson, Crowley - Josh Burnett,

Leesville - Terrell Lucas, DeRidder - Dre Bagley,

Wasington-Marion - Michael Thomas

All-DeFensive Team

Rayne - Dontray Leopaul,

Crowley - Perry Myles, DeRidder - Deirico Smith,

LaGrange - Donte Clark, Leesville - Kydedrion Spriggs, Washington-Marion - Diallo Small

HONORABLE MENTION

Rayne - DeWayne Smith,Notorious McClelland,

Tony Roberts, Braylin Bonnom