RHS Wolves, Ladies collect key district wins

The Lady Wolves improved their district slate with a 19-0 slugfest over Carencro High and an abbreviated game with a three-inning mercy rule.

Pitching a two-hitter for the Lady Wolves was Madalyn Dupont. She collected two strikeouts and allowed only one walk for the win.

Leading at the plate for Rayne were Jessi Cary (2B), Kassidie Bourgeois (2B, HR) and Kennedie Bourgeois, each with two hits apiece.

Also collecting runs for the Lady Wolves were Lexi Marks, Savanna LaCombe (HR), Madalyn Dupont, Tori Arceneaux and Nae Francis (2B).

The Lady Wolves were scheduled to meet Iota High and Northside High this week before traveling to Beau Chene today (Thursday).

WOLVES

The Rayne High Wolves collected a non-district 9-3 win over Welsh High School.

Despite falling behind 2-0 in the first inning of play, the Wolves scored a run in the second inning to tighten the score at 2-1.

Darian Richard tagged home on a Tucker Babineaux RBI.

The third inning saw Rayne High score four runs for a lead for the eventual win.

Crossing the plate for the Wolves during the rally were Demarcus James, Zach Fontenot, Richard and Julian Harvey.

The Wolves added two additional runs in the fourth by Harvey and Bryce Gatte, then a run each in the fifth and sixth by Alex Savoy and Gatte for the 9-3 win.

Babineaux led Rayne stats with a 3-for-4 on the day totaling two singles, a double and two RBIs.

Gatte and Richard added two hits each to the Rayne stats. Gatte collected two singles, an RBI and two runs, while Richard was good for two singles, three RBIs and two runs.

Completing the Rayne stats were Fontenot (2B, RBI, run), Grant Trahan (2 runs) and Harvey (1B).

Julian Harvey collected the win on the mound for the Wolves going 4 1/3 innings. He fanned four batters and gave up just one walk. Colin LaCombe pitched 2 2/3 innings and struck out two.

The Wolves were scheduled to meet Carencro this week, followed by a home contest against the Bears today (Thursday).