RHS Wolves, Ladies deep in district diamond action

RAYNE - The No. 13-ranked Wolves baseball team improved their district slate to 3-1 in their last three outings.

Coming off a loss against Teurlings in their district opener, the Wolves answered with a 11-7 win over the Rebels to know up their district slate at 1-1.

Rayne High then collected back-to-back wins over Northside High School, recording shutouts in both contests.

The Wolves were slated to meet Carencro this week (Tuesday and Thursday).

Rayne are also slated to meet Westgate next week (Tuesday and Thursday) in additional district play.

Lady Wolves

The Rayne High Lady Wolves stand at 4-5 in district play as of press time.

The Lady Wolves have claimed district wins over Northside and Carencro, with losses coming against Teurlings, St. Thomas More and Westgate.

The Ladies are slated to meet Westgate today (Thursday) when they will try to avenge their district loss against the Lady Tigers earlier in the season.

Thursday’s contest is Rayne High’s final district contest of the season.

Post-season action is slated to begin the week of April 13.

The Lady Wolves are presently ranked at the No. 29 position in the state rankings.