Wolves collect first round win over Salmen

SLIDELL - The No. 23-ranked Rayne High Wolves traveled to Slidell Tuesday where they faced the No. 10-ranked Salmen High Spartans in the opening round of the 4-A state baseball playoffs. But, don’t let the numbers fool you.

The Wolves pulled together a defensive show and a strong count on the mound for a 3-1 extra inning win.

“We saw the ball well today,” stated Rayne High head coach Jason Bonin on his team’s first round win. “Plus a good outting by our pitchers and a great defensive game by our infield. It was a great game.”

Rayne racked up five hits during the win, two of those key in the extra innings by Zach Fontenot and Darian Richard who managed multiple hits, each collecting two hits to lead stats.

The Wolves even produced a squeeze play late in the extra innings for a score to place them ahead, where they remained for the 10-inning win.

Completing the Rayne hits was Christian Comeaux with a monster hit and much-needed RBI. Alex Savoy also helped the Rayne cause with a RBI.

Colin LaCombe got the win for Rayne on the mound as he surrendered one run on three hits over eight innings, striking out two. Bryce Gatte threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen, recording the last six outs to earn the save for the Wolves.

The Wolves completed their district slate on Thursday when they dopped their final district contest to St. Thomas More.

The 0-6 loss saw Tucker Babineaux, Tanner Lagrange and Alex Savoy lead the Rayne offense for the day for three hits, but the Cougars took an early lead and never let up.

Collin Broussard and Julian Harvey held the mound for the Wolves and took the district loss.

The Wolves will now host Franklin Parish out of Winnsboro this weekend during the regional round of playoff action.

The best of three will begin Friday at 6 p.m., followed by a 2 p.m. game on Saturday. With a split, the third game is slated for 4:30 p.m. at Gossen Memorial Park in Rayne.