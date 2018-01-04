Wolves continue with football honors
The Rayne High Wolves made their mark during the 2017 football season by attaining a semi-final finish in the 4A state playoffs.
“When you compete in the district we were in this season and end up where we did,” stated Rayne High Head Coach Curt Ware, “you have to be proud of these guys. They went above and beyond where anyone thought they would end up at the end of the season. As a coach, you can’t ask for more than that.”
Ware, whose Wolves posted a 13-3 season, ended the season one week shy of the 4A state finals falling to Lakeshore in the semifinals.
No surprise as the announcement was made of the district’s offensive MVP, Rayne High’s Trent Winbush. The speedy running back posted 2,539 rushing yards, breaking the school’s record long held by Josh Reed, LSU standout and professional player.
Joining Winbush in first team offensive selections were two teammates, running back Darien Harmon, offensive lineman Tyler Carriere and tackle Ethan Hennings.
Harmon was also named 4-4A’s Defensive Athlete. He was joined by teammates Johnny Deculit at defensive back, and defensive linemen Tyreece Beverly and Jamian Evans.
Rayne High was also represented during second team offensive picks, including offensive linemen Christian Svendsen at center, Tavares Poullard at guard, along with Morgan Manuel at kicking duties.
Wolves named to the defensive second team unit were defensive tackle Antonio Gabriel, linebacker Jamarcus Monroe and Winbush, who also nabbed a spot to defensive back.
Honorable mention Rayne High honorees were Tora Benoit, Collin Broussard, John Daigle, Zack Fontenot, Marlon Foreman, Canaan Olivier, Tony Roberts.
Honorees as per team selections include:
First Team
OFFENSE
QB Wesley Blazek TCH
RB Trent Winbush Rayne
RB Darien Harmon Rayne
*RB Trejun Jones Carencro
*RB Tyreese Jackson Westgate
WR Dion Senegal Carencro
WR Morris Dugas Northside
C Landon Burton STM
G Tyler Carrier Rayne
*G Grant Young STM
*G Chase Arwood TCH
T Thomas Deloach STM
*T Ethan Hennings Rayne
*T Thomas Perry TCH
TE Thomas Morton STM
ATH Mason Pesson STM
K Trevor Robertson STM
KR Landon Trosclair Westgate
OMVP Trent Winbush Rayne
DEFENSE
DT Sam Greenwood STM
DT Jamian Evans Rayne
DE Brandon Gannon STM
*DE Keon Jean-Batiste Carencro
*DE Tyreece Beverly Rayne
LB Beau Leblanc TCH
LB Cole Newland TCH
LB Brian Angelle Carencro
LB Hall Laborde STM
DB Bailey Prejean TCH
DB Ernest Dejean Westgate
DB Treylon Barnaba Carencro
*DB Johnny Deculit Rayne
*DB Jude Joseph STM
FLEX Darien Harmon Rayne
P Trey Perry Carencro
DMVP Paul Laborde STM
Second Team
OFFENSE
QB Caleb Holstein STM
RB Alexander Garber TCH
RB Landon Trosclair TCH
RB Chris Primeaux STM
WR Kayshon Boutte Westgate
WR Seth Laviolette TCH
C Christian Svendsen Rayne
G Kam Fontenette Westgate
G Tavares Poullard Rayne
T Justin Mathews TCH
TE Skyron Littleton Carencro
ATH Treylon Barnaba Carencro
K Connor Scott Westgate
K Morgan Manuel Rayne
KR Theontae Allen Carencro
DEFENSE
DT Kimoni Levine Northside
DT Antonio Gabriel Rayne
DE Jake McGuire TCH
DE Elliot Roundtree STM
LB Tyrese Bellard Northside
LB Quavo Jacob Westgate
LB Blaise Begnaud TCH
LB Jamarcus Monroe Rayne
DB Brendan Willis Carencro
DB Cade Broussard STM
DB Jason Castille Northside
DB Trent Winbush Rayne
FLEX Hayden Judice TCH
P Jansen Mayea Westgate
Honorable Mention
Rayne: Tora Benoit, Collin Broussard, John Daigle, Zack Fontenot, Marlon Foreman, Canaan Olivier, Tony Roberts.
Carencro: Gerald Broussard, Billy Clay, Jaeden Despanie, Danvonrick Foster, Dylan John, Desmond Johnnie, Titus Major, Artrell Marks, Chance Prejean, Jaron Royer.
Northside: Taylon Andrus, Mason Arceneaux, Angelo Boundreaux, Jaquil Lee, Kemoni Levine, Keshon McZeal, Robert Senegal, Billy Sonnier, K’Shawn Zeno.
STM: Grant Arceneaux. William Cryer, Connor Denais, Luke Howard, Greg Mahtook, Brennan Romero, Blake St. Cyr, Ben Thibodeaux.
TCH: Cole Champagne, Patrick Green, Kross Guillory, Jordan Howard, Hunter Landry, Dylan Langlinais, Bryant Masson, Connor Talbot.
Westgate: Jessie Badeaux, Damen Charles, Tyran Dands, Ron Madison, Zy Narcisse, Kavin Touriac, Kenery Touriac.