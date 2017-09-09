Wolves dominate Trail Blazers in season opener

RAYNE - Coming off an open week due to Hurricane Harvey, the Wolves began their 2017 season a week late on Friday, but in good fashion with a 47-6 win over Lake Charles College Prep.

“We looked decent considering this is our first game,” stated Rayne High Head Coach Curt Ware following Friday’s win.

“Our guys were ready. We’ve been ready since last week -- ready to play,” Ware continued. “I’m glad our kids got in there and did what they had to do.”

“I think one of the main problems both we had an they (LCCP) had was the sheer volume of flags. Goodness, I don’t think I’ve ever been in a game with so many penalties.”

Each team was flagged with 15 penalties, 140 to Prep and 135 for Rayne.

“But, I’m glad we got things going early and kept rolling.”

Get it rolling early was the theme of Friday’s game with the Wolves scoring on the second play of the game, a 66-yard touchdown run by Darien Harmon. The score remained at 6-0 as Prep recorded a blocked extra point attempt by Morgan Manuel.

Midway through the first quarter Trent Winbush took a handoff from Wolf quarterback Darian Richard and hit the sideline for a 61-yard touchdown run for another Rayne score. Manuel hit the extra point for a 13-0 Rayne lead.

Prep answered on their next drive as Orenthal Lewis hit a seam up the middle for a 71-yard run, setting up a four-yard touchdown run up the middle for Prep’s first and only score of the night. Rayne fieldgoal defensive unit blocked the extra point.

Zach Fontenot handled the kickoff for the Wolves at their 28-yard line. Darien Harmon hit the middle for a 40-yard gain, setting up teammate Trent Winbush for a 45-yard touchdown run. Manuel split the uprights for the extra point and advanced the Wolves to a 20-6 lead as the first quarter wound down.

Winbush tagged on two more scores in the second quarter for the Wolves. He score on 58- and 64-yard runs for a 33-6 Rayne lead at the half.

In the third quarter, Rayne’s Darion Senegal broke a couple of tackles for a 24-yard touchdown run. Another extra point by Manuel placed the Wolves up 40-6 heading into the last quarter of action.

Early in the fourth quarter Winbush hit the opposing sideline for a 27-yard touchdown run for the final score of the night. Manuel hit the extra point for a 47-6 score to finish out the scoring.

“With their (Prep) speed and their defensive play up the middle,” Noted Ware of his offense, “We were forced to take our running game outside and it worked. When you score 7 points in a ballgame, you’re just thankful your guys can handle the adjustments.”

Rayne’s adjustments recorded 432 total offensive yards on the night.

Winbush led Rayne rushers with 270 yards on 11 carries and five touchdowns.

Darien Harmon turned in 11 carries for 140 yards and a touchdown, while Daron Senegal had three carries for 14 yards and a touchdown.

A limited Rayne passing game saw Darian Richard hit three of six pass attempts to Winbush and Zach Fontenot.

A solid Rayne defense limited Prep to only 76 total offensive yards.

Leading Rayne defensive stats was Tony Roberts with five tackles and two tackles for loss.

Roberts was joined by Tyreece Beverly (4), Marlon Foreman (2.5), Canaan Olivier (2.5), Tyler Fontenot (2), John Daigle (2), and Ron Roberts, Brad Gilbert, Zach Fontenot, Daren Harmon and Jamarcus Monroe each with a take down and assist.

Zach Fontenot also recorded an interception, while Marlon Foreman, Tyreece Beverly, John Daigle and Brad Gilbert each recorded a tackle for a loss.

“I think you have to be satisfied with a big win like this,” continued Ware. “But, we have a few things to work on. From your first game, there’s always something to improve.”

The Wolves will host Eunice on Friday at Wolf Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.