Wolves even out district tally with wins

The Rayne High Wolves bounced back last week with a sweep of a double-header against Washington-Marion claiming 14-3 and 11-1 wins over the Indians.

The two wins brings Rayne district tally to an even 4-4.

Rayne jumped out to an early lead over Washington Marion and took home a 14-3 victory on Tuesday.

The Wolves Varsity scored on a single by Alex Savoy, a double by Darian Richard, and a single by Tucker Babineaux in the first inning.

Rayne took an early lead in the first inning. The Wolves scored two runs when Alex Savoy singled with no outs in the first inning.

Rayne tallied 13 hits in the game. Lee James, Savoy, Hunter Meche, Darian Richard, and Zack Fontenot each collected multiple hits. Fontenot and Savoy each drove in three runs to lead the Wolves.

Rayne didn’t commit a single error in the field with Luke Cormier with the most chances on the field with five. Julian Harvey led the Wolves with four stolen bases.

Rayne grabbed an early lead on their way to an 11-1 victory over Washington-Marion during Tuesday’s second game of the double-header.

Rayne captured a 2-0 lead in the first inning with James and Savoy touching home.

The Wolves scored three runs in the fourth inning thanks to a single and triple by Darian Richard, and a groundout by Wyatt Comeaux.

Rayne collected seven hits with Richard and Zack Fontenot each collecting multiple hits. Fontenot and Richard each drove in two runs to lead state.

The Wolves added two more runs in the fifth for the 11-1 win.

Richard and Fontenot were each 2-for-3 at the plate and two RBIs each. Richard also banged out a triple. James, Harvey and Savoy were 1-for-3 on the day. James knocked out a double.

In a non-district contest on Wednesday, the Wolves defeated Carencro 3-1 in a low-scoring contest.

Both teams were strong on the mound Wednesday, but Rayne’s Hunter Meche allowed just five hits on the day.

Julian Harvey, Lee James, Tucker Babineaux, Zack, Darian, Tanner Lagrange, and Eric Alleman all had one hit to lead Rayne Wolves Varsity.

The Wolves were slated to meet Crowley High twice this week to complete their district slate. They will finish the regular season on April 22 before post-season pairings are announced on April 23rd.