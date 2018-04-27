Wolves, Ladies place at 4-4A District Meet, on to Regionals

LAFAYETTE - Several members of the Rayne High Track Team place during the 2018 4-4A District Track Meet held April 18 at Northside High School as announced by Coach Bryan Parker.

The boy’s team placed fifth overall with 25 point, while the girl’s team finished sixth 15 points.

For the Wolves, John Daigle placed third in the 110 high hurdles with a personal best of 17:47.

Daigle also placed fourth (1:35.20) as a member of the 4 x 200 relay along with teammates Darien Richard, Zack Fontenot and Marlon Forman.

Christian Svendson placed fourth in the discus with a 110-0 throw.

For the Lady Wolves, placing fourth in the 4 x 100 relay (54.53) were teammates Mariah Winbush, Shanaya Thomas, Tasia Duhon and Halle Young.

Tasha duhon leaped into a second place finish in the high jump with a personal best of 4-10.

“Considering the small squad we have, I think they faired good against the tough competition we faced,” stated Coach Parker.

“We have a larger number of kids who qualified for Regionals. We’ll see how things work out a Regionals.”

The Regionals were scheduled for April 25 at UL-Lafayette, followed by the 4-A State Meet slated My 5 at LSU in Baton Rouge.