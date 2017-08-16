Wolves, Ladies prepare for scrimmage action

RAYNE - Both volleyball and football action begins this week with pre-season scrimmages as announced by Rayne High School.

Lady Wolves Head Volleyball Coach Stephanie Garrett has announced the Lady Wolves’ schedule was set to begin Aug. 15th when they were slateded to attend the Carencro High scrimmage, followed by a home scrimmage on Aug. 17 when Rayne High will host Breaux Bridge

The Lady Wolves will attend the Teurlings Jamboree on Aug. 23 and the Acadiana Jamboree on Aug. 24 before beginning regular season games on Aug. 30 when they will travel to Lake Charles to meet Sam Houston.

The complete schedule of games and tournaments for their district play is shown on left.

Football

Pre-season practice continues for the Rayne High Wolves as the 2017 season is set to begin.

The Wolves will host Beau Chene on Thursday, Aug. 17, for a pre-season scrimmage at Wolf Stadium. Action begins at 5:30 p.m. with the public invited to attend.

Rayne High will then host the 2017 Jamboree on Thursday, Aug. 24, at Wolf Stadium. Erath will face off against Crowley High, followed by the 8 p.m. contest when the Wolves will host Abbeville.

Season tickets for the 2017 football season will be available soon at Rayne High School as announced by head football coach Curt Ware.

Purchase price is $40 each which includes entrance to all home varsity games (excluding playoff games), reserved seating at Wolf Stadium, and a parking pass in the stadium parking lot.

Anyone interested in purchasing a tickets are advised to contact the front office at Rayne High School (334-3691). Tickets will go on sale Aug. 16 in time for the new football season.

The RHS Jamboree will be held Thursday, Aug. 24, at Wolf Stadium. Erath and Crowley will begin play at 6 p.m., followed by the Wolves hosting Abbeville at 8 p.m.

Rayne High’s regular season schedule begins Friday, Sept. 1, during a home game against Welsh. Kick-off is 7 p.m. at Wolf Stadium.