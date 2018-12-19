Wolves place second at RHS memorial tournament

RAYNE - The Rayne High Wolves Wrestling Team hosted the 2018 Jennings/McCrory/Petitjean Duals on Saturday, Dec. 1, on the RHS campus.

The Wolves completed the tournament in second place as runner-up. They lost a close dual by one match in the finals to the Basile Bearcats.

In the Wolves’ route to the finals, Rayne wrestlers competed as follows:

1st round vs Teurlings Catholic - Rayne won 75-6.

Quarterfinals vs North Vermillion - Rayne won 66-15.

Semi-finals vs St. Michael the Archangel (Baton Rouge) - Rayne won 52-30.

Finals vs Basile - Rayne lost 36-45.

Rayne High varsity wrestlers for the 2018 Jennings/McCrory/Petitjean Duals were: 106 lbs. - Daylon Dugas, 113 lbs. - Beau Perrodin, 120 lbs. - Jagar Boullion, 126 lbs. - Reese Carrier, 132 lbs. - Carson Tate, 138 lbs. - Ryder Hawley, 145 lbs. - Morgan Manuel, 152 lbs. - Garrett Louviere, 160 lbs. - Emile Richard, 170 lbs. - William Billings, 182 lbs. - Miles Doucet, 195 lbs. - Ron Roberts, 220 lbs. - Christian Svendsen and 285 lbs. - Malik Pitre.

Rayne High undefeated wrestlers for the tournament were: Sean Dorsett at 160 lbs., Morgan Manuel at 145 lbs., William Billings at 170 lbs., Ron Roberts at 195 lbs. and Christian Svendsen at 220 lbs.

Special thanks are expressed to the following sponsors: Drs. E.M. Moody II and Ed Moody III General Dentistry, Rayne Flowers, Super 1 Foods, Doug Ashy Building Materials, Gabe’s Cajun Foods, Nonc Kev’s, Bluefin and other volunteers and donors wo assisted for a most successful tournament.

The Wolves hosted Lafayette High on Wednesday, Dec. 1, during a dual meet.

Rayne High scored 51 points compared to Lafayette’s 30. Match results included:

106 lbs. - Kaydon Trahan (Rayne) over Jhala Denson (Lafayette) (Fall 5:20)

113 lbs. - Beau Perrodin (Rayne) over William Labit (Lafayette) (Fall 3:00)

120 lbs. - Jagar Boullion (Rayne) over Ashton Dooley (Lafayette) (Fall 5:00)

126 lbs. - Carson Tate (Rayne) over Chris Bodin (Lafayette) (Fall 1:00)

132 lbs. - Jeremiah Murray (Rayne) over Unknown (Forfiet)

138 lbs. - Luke Thompson (Lafayette) over Unknown (Forfiet)

145 lbs. - Morgan Manuel (Rayne) over D’Quincy Prejean (Lafayette) (Fall 1:50)

152 lbs. - Alex Ogle (Lafayette) over Garrett Louviere (Rayne) (Injury Default)

160 lbs. - Alan Cortez (Lafayette) over Emile Richard (Rayne) (Fall 1:50)

170 lbs. - Julian Melancon (Lafayette) over Duece Morgan (Rayne) (Fall 1:00)

182 lbs. - Ron Roberts (Rayne) over Javante Wiltz (Lafayette) (Decision 8-6)

195 lbs. - Miles Doucet (Rayne) over Logan Davis (Lafayette) (Fall 1:40)

220 lbs. - Khristian Grossie (Rayne) over Marshall Cagle (Lafayette) (Fall 5:00)

285 lbs. - Jackson Carter (Lafayette) over Malik Pitre (Rayne) (Fall 0:45)

The Wolves will participate in the Trey Culotta Invitational on Friday and Saturday (Dec. 21-22) at Brother Martin High School in New Orleans.