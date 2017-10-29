Wolves run past Tigers for another district win

NEW IBERIA - From the very start, week nine of the 2017 football season in Acadiana was different and Thursday evening was no exception.

With expected severe weather Friday evening ahead of a cold front, a number of football games were were moved to Thursday, Rayne High being one of them -- change #1.

The last-minute move saw the Wolves minus a day of practice -- change #2.

As most coaches and athletes know, you don’t make changes to a routine when things are going well and you’re on a winning streak -- change #3.

Despite the changes and distractions, the Rayne High Wolves claimed a 28-14 win over Westgate.

Thursday’s win now has the Wolves at 7-1 overall and at 3-1 in their new district.

“I’m really happy to see things working out well for us at this point of the season,” stated Rayne High Coach Curt Ware following Thursday’s win.

He continued, “It was’t pretty, but a win is a win.”

“Defensively, we played well and matched up in our favor,” Ware noted. “They’re a pretty fast team, but we were able to stop them when it counted.”

On Rayne’s very first drive of the evening from midfield, a 61-yard run by Trent Winbush set up a touchdown by teammate Darien Harmon from just two yards out. A Morgan Manuel extra point saw the Wolves take a quick 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

The remainder of the first quarter saw the Rayne defense come on strong with a quarterback sack by Ron Roberts, two key tackles by Jamarcus Monroe and Marlon Foreman, and a pass deflected by Tony Roberts.

Once Rayne acquired possession from the kickoff to begin the second quarter, Westgate found a way to case a fumble and gain good field position inside in the red zone.

Two rushes and a Wolf penalty, Westgate’s Darien Charles was able to score a touchdown from four yards out. Connor Scott split the uprights for the Tigers, knotting the score at 7-all.

The Tigers threw in a change of their own during the kickoff with an on-side kick, resulting in Westgate acquiring possession near midfield.

The Tigers combined a passing and running drive, ending with a touchdown run by Kayshon Boutte. The extra point was good and the Wolves saw themselves in a unfarmiliar position, down 14-7.

Westgate’s drive was short-lived with a fourth-down tackle by Darian Richard on the 41-yard line allowing the Wolves try for another score. And that game plan came through.

Just four plays later wth runs by Darien Harmon and Johnny Deculit, Harmon hit a seam offered by the offensive line for a 30-yard touchdown run. Manuel’s point after knotted the score once again at 14-all.

The very eventful second quarter continued on as Westgate began their next drive off a deep Manuel kickoff at their own 28-yard line.

Rayne’s Canaan Olivier broke up a pass attempt and a key tackle at the line of scrimmage by Jamien Evans and Ron Roberts set up a pick-six by Marlon Foreman for a touchdown from 30 yards out. The extra point by Manuel saw Rayne out ahead once again at 21-14.

From another Manuel kickoff, Westgate tried to knot up the ballgame game again, but a failed fourth down attempt by the Tigers by Rayne’s defense put the Wolves in the driver’s seat once again at their own 23-yard line.

A Trent Winbush 18-yard run set up a Darien Harmon rush to the 47-yard line from where Winbush cut around the right side for a 53-yard towndown run. Manuel’s extra point saw the Wolves with a 28-14 lead which they held onto for the final score for the win.

For he Wolves, Winbush turned in 18 carries for 180 rushing yards and a touchdown, while teammate Darien Harmon recorded 126 rushing yards on 14 carries scoring two touchdowns.

Teammate Johnny Deculit had two carries for 17 yards and Darion Senegal turned in a carry from eight yards out.

Continuing offensive stats during the win were Rayne receivers, Zach Fontenot (1-30 yards) and Johnny Deculit (1-3 yards).

In defense for the Wolves, Zach Fontenot and Marlon Foreman each recorded an interception, with Ron Roberts, Jamien Evans, Zach Fontenot, John Daigle, Darien Harmon, Tyreece Beverly, Tyler Carriere and Beverly Guidry each recording a tackle for a loss of yards.

Leading tackling stats was Ron Roberts who hit double digits on the night with 10 tackles and 10 assists, in addition to a quarerback sack. Jamarcus Monroe had eight tackles and eight assists, while Jamien Evans and Zach Fontenot each recorded five tackles and two assists.

“We had a couple stutter-steps on offensive and special teams we will have to work on,” stated Ware following Thursday’s win.

“We have to up our game and work those things out if we want to attain the goal we set for ourselves when the season began, a share of the district title,” Ware noted as he looks to next week.

Rayne will travel to Lafayette on Friday where the Wolves will meet St. Thomas More for what is believed to be the first time in the school’s history the two schools will meet in football.

“Our only loss was to Teurlings and their (Teurlings) only loss was to STM, both losses on two turnovers resulting in similar losses,” Ware continued. “Things may be interesting because you never know what happens once you start the game.”

Friday contest will be held at Cougar Stadium on the school grounds of St. Thomas More. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.