Wolves score 57-21 first round win over Helen Cox

RAYNE - The Rayne High Wolves put their running game in high gear Friday evening as they hosted the Helen Cox Cougars in the opening round of the 4-A state football playoffs.

After compiling 485 total offensive yards, the Wolves captured a 57-21 bi-district win over the Cougars.

“It wasn’t a pretty game,” stated Rayne High Head Coach Curt Ware following Friday’s win, “but, it was a playoff win, one we needed to get things going.

The only negative of this game concerning Ware following the game was an injury to dual-threat Zach Fontenot.

“Zach went down at the end of the game on his shoulder and it doesn’t look good,: Ware continued.

In addition, the Wolves noticed a number of distractions and a number of yellow flags throughout the game.

“Yea, there was a lot of yellow out there tonight,” Ware commented about the number of penalties. “It’s very distracting for everyone.”

Compared to Rayne’s six penalities for 70 yards, Helen Cox collected 15 calls for 125 penalty yards.

“You just have to take what you can from a game like this and move on,” Ware continued.

The Wolves began their scoring marathon on their very first drive of the ballgame, compliments of a fumble recovery by Jamarcua Monroe.

The 76-yard drive was capped by the first of four touchdowns for Wolves’ running back Darien Harmon. Morgan Manuel kicked his first of seven extra points for a 7-0 Rayne lead.

Harmon finished the night with 17 carries for 226 yards.

Monroe helped the Rayne offense once again by providing his second fumble recovery, this time inside the 10-yard line, setting up Harmon’s second score of the night. Manuel’s extra point advance the Wolves to a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

A three and out by the Cougars gave Rayne another opportunity for another scoring drive in the first quarter. And the Wolves took that advantage with a 70-yard drive, capped off with Trent Winbush’s first of three touchdowns of the night. Manuel split the uprights once again for a 21-0 lead as the first quarter ended.

Winbush had 20 carries for 217 rushing yards for the Wolves.

Harmon opened the second half with an 81-yard touchdown run. The extra point was blocked and Rayne held a 27-0 lead.

Rayne attained possession once again on a fumble recovery by Marlon Foreman, setting up the Wolves at Helen Cox’s 35-yard line. Two plays later Winbush hit the sideline for a touchdown. Manuel’s extra point advanced Rayne’s lead to 34-0.

As the second quarter wound down, the Cougars scored their first score of the game on a 47-yard pass completion by Jordan George to Isaiah Lewis. The point-after failed and the score held at 34-6 for the Wolves.

Wit four minutes remaining in the first half, a 60-yard drive was capped off with a Harmon five-yard scoring run. Manuel’s extra point brought the halftime score to 41-6 for the Wolves.

A Helen Cox kickoff to begin the second quarter saw Johnny Deculit make a return near midfield. With a drive including rushes by Deculit, Winbush and Harmon, a 32-yard field goal was attempted by Manuel and was good to extend Rayne’s lead to 44-6.

Deculit totaled 30 yards on nine carries on the night.

Marlon Foreman picked off an Helen Cox pass, allowing the Wolves another chance for a score. But, an unusual three and out found the Cougars in a posotion to find the endzone.

Helen Cox took to the air for a 69-yard drive which ended with a one-yard quarterback sneak for a touchdown. A two-point conversion pass brought the score to 44-14.

On Rayne’s very next drive, Winbush hit a seam provided by his offensive line for a 52-yard touchdown run. Manuel’s point after increased the score to 51-14 in Rayne’s favor as the third quarter ended.

The start of the fourth quarter saw Rayne’s Monroe once again make a fumble recovery, this time at their own 30-yard line. four plays later Deculit found the endzone from three yards out for the Wolves’ final touchdown of the ballgame. Manuel booted his last extra point for a 57-14 score.

The Cougars combined rushing and passing on a 70-yard drive, ending on a 11-yard touchdown pass to Miguel Bright. The extra point resulted in the game’s final score of 57-21.

“Defensively, our guys did a good job,” noted Ware of his comtinued stingy defenders. “They have improved so much this season.”

Leading tackles for the Wolves was Jamarcus Monroe with seven tackles including six solos and two assists.

Teammate Canaan Olivier recorded 5.5 tackles with four solos and three assists, while Trent Winbush and Jamien Evans each recorded four tackles. Winbush also grabbed an interception.

Others leading in tackles were Tony Roberts (3.5 with three solos and TFL), Tyreece Beverly (2,5 with QB sack and TFL), two tackles by Johnny Deculit and Marlon Foreman while Foreman also had an interception.

Adding on a tackle each were John Daigle, Ron Roberts, Antonio Gabriel, Christopher Mckenzie, Berely Guidry, Blaze Miller and Zach Fontenot.

Joining Harmon, Winbush and Deculit in the rushing department were Darion Senegal (5-for11 yards), Zach Fontenot (f carries) and Darian Richard and Darien Wilridge.

The Wolves will take it on the road Friday in the second round of the playoffs. The Wampus Cats defeated Franklinton in their opener.

Earlier in the season during week #5, the Wolves handed Leesville 28-18 loss on their turf.

“We met them earlier, but they have improved, just like we have,” noted Ware of the Wampus Cats. “They beat some good teams. Time will tell.”