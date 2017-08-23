Wolves show promise in pre-season scrimmage

With the pre-season scrimmage under their belt last week, the Rayne High Wolves will host the 2017 Acadia-Vermilion Jamboree today (Thursday) at Wolf Stadium.

Erath will face off against Crowley High at 6 p.m., followed by the 8 p.m. contest when the Wolves host Abbeville.

“Our offense looked pretty good and played well,” stated Rayne High Head Coach Curt Ware of the Wolves’ scrimmage held Thursday against Beau Chene. “We started off slow, but progressed as the scrimmage went. Figure that’s how the season will be -- get better as the seaon goes.”

Defensively, eight starters have returned for the 2017 season and it showed during the scrimmage.

“Defense looked good,” Ware continued. “We missed a couple of tackles, but I’m sure that will come along as their timing improves.”

Rookie quarterback Darian Richard ran the offense for the Wolves and is showing promise.

“Darian played well and is coming along considering he’s only a junior,” noted Ware. “So far, so good. It’s still real early in the season but I’m sure he will become more comfortable back there as the season goes.”

Rayne High’s regular season schedule begins Friday, Sept. 1, during a home game against Welsh. Kick-off is 7 p.m. at Wolf Stadium.