City’s Children’s Fishing Derby re-scheduled July 15 in Rayne

Due to inclement weather last weekend, the 2017 Annual Children’s Catch & Release Fishing Derby has been re-scheduled for Saturday, July 15, at the ponds located on the grounds of Maison d’Memoire (Ken & Lynn Guidry) at 8450 Roberts Cove Road (Hwy. 98) just north of Rayne.

The City of Rayne will again join a number of community partners for the event, including The Acadiana Sportman’s League, Rayne Lions Club, National Wild Turkey Federation, and Maison d’Memoire.

The event will take place between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. with the awards ceremony to follow. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m.

This catch and release fishing event is being held for children up to 15 years of age with category breakdowns in different age groups. Children must be accompanied by an adult for the day.

Activities planned include a short briefing on the rules and guidelines for the day’s activities, an educational packet containing information on tying a knot, baiting a hook, identification of fish, general fishing safety and an approximate 2 hour fishing derby with the assistance from members of Acadiana Sportsman League.

Prizes awarded at the end of the fishing tournament will include largest fish in each age category and most fish caught in each age category.

A light lunch of hot dogs and cold drinks will be available, with the assistance of the Rayne Lions Club, for those enjoying the day’s activities.

Participants must bring their own fishing poles and are encouraged to bring suntan lotion, bug repellent, lawn chairs and hats for protection from the sun.

In the past ice chests were not allowed, but ice chests will be allowed this year with the following condition: they will be inspected prior to being allowed to leave for reasons of controlling the catch and release element of this derby.

While there is no fee to fish, pre-registration is a MUST! When calling, you will need to have your child(ren)’s name, age and t-shirt size.

Please make a special note that participants will not be allowed into the fishing area prior to 8:30 a.m. out of respect to patrons staying at Maison de Memoire.

Make your plans to attend today by calling Suzette Leonards at 337-334-6682 or stop by Rayne City Hall.