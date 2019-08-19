The Crowley Boxing Club recently claimed the team trophy at the Inaugural Rice City Invitational Amateur Boxing Show at the Rice Festival Building last week after winning five of their seven bouts. Members of the CBC team include, first row from left, Blake Marceaux, Devon Ceasar, Joe Lewis Jr., LaQualin Scott, LaQwan Scott; middle row, Coach Saja Hoffpauir, Shamyra Wheeler, Saquoya Savoy, Jaqulyn Peterson, Jamaurick Robinson, Brylan Ardoin, Quanterus Guidry, Angelus Savoy, Coach Arthur Scott; back row, Dre Citizen.
Inaugural Rice City Invitational Amateur Boxing Show full results announced
Iyahweh Azeez def. Jayden Dixon
Dallance Manuel def. Brian Halford
Derrick Cesar def. Quarterion Dixon
La’Darius Rainey def. Travis Chevis
Leonardo Garcia def. Bradley Hasty
Shamar LeBlanc def. Rashad Brown
Peter Chew def Nasir Soniat
Sipho Nkoski def. Elijah Phillip
Ra’Jhan Andres def. Damon Williams
DeQuan Rainey def. Thaddius Lewis
Karome Hilton def. Landon Favorite
MacKavin Williams def. Kahlil Kelly
Kameron Gould def. Evan Pregeant
Kendon Hays def. Jaylin Rubin
Cedric Penson def. Shawn Sibley (CBC)
Ka’Von White def. Corey Francis
Joe Lewis Jr. (CBC) def. Makilyn Trice
Saul Villalobos def. Jordan McBride
Juan Gutierrez def. Mel’treveous Leonard
Gage Guidry def. Michaey Sampson
Christian Wesley def. Quitman Ward
Tevin McKay def. Tyring Gordon
Quandarius Blackwell def. Angelus Savoy (CBC)
Deron Isom def. Jesse Fletcher
Myracle Salinas def. German Collin
LaQualin Scott (CBC) def. Lee Ventress
Brylan Ardoin (CBC) def. Jamarcus Griffin
Deante White def. Blaise Carriere
Ryan Edwards def. Wayne Hollier
Tavorian Anderson def. Aaron Jones
Junior Pizzati def. Wilson White
Derek Lazard def. Noel Batiste
Devon Caesar (CBC) def. Eduardo Lagos
Hunter Thomassie def. Da’Xaivion Kennedy
LaQwan Scott (CBC) def. Vincent Glover