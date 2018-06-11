Millers no-hit Warriors in blowout victory

Parker Primeaux and Christian Stafford proved to be too much for the Opelousas Warriors Thursday evening at Miller Stadium.

The duo was untouchable in the Crowley Millers’ American Legion Seventh District contest and combined to toss a no-hit shutout in the host’s 18-0 victory.

The game was halted after the fifth inning due to the mercy rule.

With the victory, the Millers improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in league play.

Primeaux, a Welsh High standout, got the start on the mound and threw three solid innings in earning the victory. He gave up a leadoff walk to start the game and then sat the next nine batters down in order, finishing with seven strikeouts.

Stafford, a junior from Crowley High, took over on the mound in the fourth inning and sat the Warriors down in order over the final two frames. He struck out two while throwing just 16 pitches in two frames.

The Millers were equally as impressive on the offensive side, belting out 13 hits and scoring runs in bunches in each inning.

It was the fourth straight game that the Millers logged more than 10 hits.

Stafford sparked a three-run first inning when he logged a one-out single to right center field. After moving up on a wild pitch, Stafford crossed the plate on a single to left by Iota’s Hunter Andrus for the first run of the game.

Andrus eventually scored on a wild pitch and Primeaux, who drew a walk, crossed the plate on a two-out triple to the wall in right field by Iota’s Tristan Miller.

Things went from bad to worse for the Warriors in the next inning when the Millers pushed across five more runs on three hits, three walks and an error.

Iota’s Deven Mouton had an RBI triple during the outburst and Andrus followed with an RBI single. Primeaux plated a run on a bases-loaded walk, Welsh’s Dylan Degetyer singled in a run and another run crossed the plate on an error to push the lead to 8-0.

The lead ballooned to 13-0 in the third inning as the Millers scored five more runs.

Welsh’s Austyn Benoit and Jennings’ Nick Zeman each logged RBI singles during the frame while Hunter Meche and Degetyer each picked up an RBI on a pair of bases-loaded walks.

Benoit, Zeman and Rayne’s Hunter Meche each collected RBI singles in the fourth inning and Degetyer picked up his fourth RBI of the night on a bases-loaded walk in another five-run inning for the hosts.

Zeman, Benoit, Andrus and Stafford were each a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate and they combined to drive in seven runs. Degetyer followed with one hit and a game-high four RBI.

Meche singled and drove in two runs; Miller and Mouton each had a triple and one RBI and Alyx Duhon had a single. Church Point’s Austin Manuel and Primeaux each logged an RBI.

The Millers return to action on Monday with a 5 p.m. non-district road contest at Beau Chene.

That will be followed up by a 7 p.m. league tilt Tuesday at DeRidder before the locals wrap up the week with a 6:30 p.m. non-district contest at Rayne on Wednesday.